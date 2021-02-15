JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma on Monday failed to appear before the state commission probing allegations of corruption during his time in office.

The commission has been hearing testimony since 2018, the year when Zuma had to resign amid a corruption scandal. Last year, the ex-president, who dismisses the claims against him, walked out of the proceedings when he was expected to give evidence on allegations of state capture over his ties with the wealthy Gupta family. The constitutional court has since ordered him to appear before the commission. This time, Zuma's legal team justified the no-show by saying that the summons was "irregular."

"You can't just ignore a process issued by a lawful body requiring you to take proper action. What is more he doesn't have real reasons of non appearance. This commission has a mandate, secondly whatever merits may be and we do not see it should be decided by our courts," the commission's evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius said.

The commission also noted that Zuma, who had earlier claimed that he had rather go to jail than appear before the commission, was given full opportunity to make his case in court last year.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo stressed that Zuma was defying an order of the highest court.

According to Pretorius, among the most pertinent issues Zuma was expected to give details of what he did and did not do while in office. He said that his testimony was necessary to allow the commission to carry out its mandate.

"Mr. Zuma must bring his knowledge to the commission. This is not an attack but we are calling for assistance for the commission to carry out its work. It is in the interest of SA that Mr Zuma appears to also clear his name and others from culpability. This is a public concern. The public have a right to know what their former President did or did not do," Pretorius continued.

He stated that it is not only a legal, but a constitutional duty for Zuma to assist the inquiry.