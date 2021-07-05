JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Jacob Zuma, South Africa's former president, on Sunday announced his refusal to serve his 15-months prison sentence.

On Tuesday, the 79-year-old former president was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court. Zuma, who ruled the country between 2009 and 2018, failed to comply with a court order to appear before the state commission and give evidence in a corruption inquiry. On Friday, Zuma filed an appeal where he asked the court to annul its decision calling the sentence he received "cruel and degrading.

"

"The sentence reminds our people of apartheid days, sending someone to jail without trial could be a travesty to our justice. No need for me to go to jail because we have already approached the courts," Zuma told journalists.

The ex-president is currently under investigation over corruption that allegedly flourished during the nine years of his presidency. He was forced out of power in 2018 amid a sprawling corruption scandal.