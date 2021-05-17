UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Ex-President Zuma To Face Corruption Trial On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:00 AM

South Africa's Ex-President Zuma to Face Corruption Trial on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Former South African President Jacob Zuma will appear in court on Monday on charges of corruption in a case dating more than two decades.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court in the province of KwaZulu-Natal will hear a lawsuit filed by the state against Zuma and French defense firm Thales over illicit arms dealings.

The case centers on Thales allegedly bribing Zuma, a deputy president at the time, to protect it from a money laundering and fraud probe over a multibillion-dollar contract it signed with the African nation in 1999.

Zuma, 79, is also under investigation over state corruption that flourished during the nine years of his presidency. He was forced out of power in 2018 amid the sprawling corruption scandal.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Pietermaritzburg Money 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Shabab Al Ahli crowned champions of President&#039 ..

9 hours ago

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

11 hours ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

13 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

14 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.