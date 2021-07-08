UrduPoint.com
South Africa's Ex-President Zuma Viable For Parole After 3 Months In Jail - Official

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

South Africa's Ex-President Zuma Viable for Parole After 3 Months in Jail - Official

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Former South African President Jacob Zuma, sentenced to 15 months in jail over contempt of court, will be able to apply for parole after serving a quarter of his full term, the country's Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said on Thursday.

"It should be noted that in terms of Section 73 (6 A) of the Correctional Services Act, an offender serving a determinate or cumulative sentences of not more than 24 months, may not be placed on parole ... until such offender has served either the stipulated non-parole period ... or a quarter of the sentence," Lamola said in a statement.

He noted that the ex-president will be processed in compliance with all COVID-19 safety measures, including a 14-day quarantine and a medical examination upon being admitted to prison.

The minister added that the facility is "a new generational correctional center with an approved bed capacity of 512 inmates" and all procedures are designed "to ensure that incarceration is done in a manner which is not retributive, but humane." 

The 79-year-old former president is currently under investigation over corruption that allegedly flourished during his presidency from 2009 to 2018. On June 29, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail after repeatedly failing to appear in court. He initially refused to comply with the ruling, but later decided to abide by the incarceration order.

