UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Foreign Minister To Travel To Saudi Arabia On April 1 - Ministry

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:30 PM

South Africa's Foreign Minister to Travel to Saudi Arabia on April 1 - Ministry

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor will make an official visit to Saudi Arabia and the state of Kuwait on April 1, according to a statement from the department of international relations.

The Minister will also meet with current and potential investors.

Relations between South Africa and Saudi Arabia are said to have intensified in recent years. Total trade between both countries amounted to R40 billion ($2.66 million) in 2020. The Saudi private sector has invested over 15 billion rand in the renewable energy sector in the Northern Cape province, as part of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Program. The growth in bilateral cooperation has also begun to open further opportunities for South African companies in the engineering, hospitality and health care.

Following the visit to Saudi Arabia, the Minister will head off to Kuwait to meet her counterpart Dr Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah and engage with investors.

According to a statement seen by Sputnik, the two Ministers will sign the draft agreement of cooperation for the establishment of a joint commission of cooperation between South Africa and Kuwait.

"Minister Pandor will reiterate, to both countries which play an important leadership role in the middle East-South Africa's commitment to continued cooperation and strengthening of bilateral, political and economic relations," the statement read.

Despite the outbreak of the global Covid-19 global pandemic, two-way trade between South Africa and Kuwait increased from 1.4 billion rand in 2019 to 2 billion rand in 2020.

Related Topics

Africa Kuwait Visit Saudi South Africa Saudi Arabia April 2019 2020 From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

2 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

4 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

4 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.