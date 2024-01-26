Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) South Africa's bid at The Hague to compel Israel to stop its Gaza campaign in a landmark genocide case has found support across the developing world from Latin America to Southeast Asia.

Israel has reacted angrily to the case, calling it "absurd", but the South African lawyers sent to argue it have been celebrated at home and online by supporters of the Palestinian cause.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to hand down a ruling Friday on whether to impose emergency orders on Israel, though a decision on the genocide claims at the heart of the case will likely take years.

"The ICJ must see the frustration of the international community," said Hikmahanto Juwana, international law professor at the University of Indonesia.

"There should be a response."