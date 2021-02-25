(@FahadShabbir)

The Khoisan National Council of South Africa, which comprises representatives of the country's five main indigenous communities and their subgroups, has applauded the national and Eastern Cape governments for initiating name changes for a number of towns, cities and airports in the province

The Port Elizabeth International Airport has been named after Dawid Stuurman, a political activist and Khoi Chief. East London Airport was named after Xhosa monarch, King Palo. Port Elizabeth has been changed to Gheberha, a river that flows through the city. The changes were officially published in the government's Gazette on Tuesday.

Stanley Peters, one of the Griqua clan leaders in the National Khoisan Council, said this was a milestone for the Khoisan Community. He said it shows that the Eastern Cape is serious about social cohesion.

"The Eastern Cape Province is leading South Africa by example by renaming the airport in one of our former leaders name. He was our warrior who fought for the land. It is important they acknowledge, and we applaud the government and the Eastern Cape. We are now waiting for Cape Town and we applaud the minister of arts and culture, and soon government will announce the task team to lead the Khoisan National Heritage Route," Peters said.

According to the Griqua leader, the initiative has already been approved by the cabinet, which is soon to announce the names of people who will be supervising it in all provinces of South Africa.

Spokeswoman for the Department of Arts, sports and Culture Masechaba Khumalo confirmed to Sputnik that more changes are coming, citing Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

"There is a need for name changes as this is part of the government's program to transform South Africa's heritage landscape, and the names and places we live in need to reflect the cultural heritage of the people of South Africa. The South African Geographical Names Council provides for the transformation of South Africa's naming landscape and more changes will be submitted," the spokeswoman said.

The name changes do not, however, sit well with some opposition political parties. They say South Africa is in a fiscal crisis and cannot afford a toponymy reform like that.

Freedom Front Plus spokeswoman for Arts and Culture Heloise Denner said that people are losing and have lost their livelihoods due to among other things the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have more people dependent on social grants than those who are working at the moment. The [African National Congress, ANC] government deems it fit to spend millions of rands on geographic name changes at a time like this. The ANC's skewed priorities have cost South Africa millions and continues to do so at time when funds can rather be spent on health care and socioeconomic development," Denner said.

Visual artist Happy Dlhamme believes that it makes sense to change the geographical names to compliment the country's social fabric.

"It is a good thing, for example we need to give possession to these places to best reflect their true African identity. We need to resonate with the landscape. I do not see any problem," Dlhamme told Sputnik.