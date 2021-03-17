(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The recent vote to launch an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has split South Africa's political landscape, with the main opposition force and several groups of the ruling party pushing against the Zuma-era official, and some smaller parties opposing the probe.

On Tuesday, the South African parliament backed a probe into Mkhwebane in a 275-40 vote, with one abstention, over allegations of misconduct. The Democratic Alliance (DA), the official opposition that pushed for the motion, has welcomed the vote. The DA is now calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane pending the ad hoc committee inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The centre-right African Transformation Movement (ATM) party, contrast, views the motion as truly tragic. It defends Mkhwebane as a highly qualified and capable official, whose competence and passion for transformation has made her the number one enemy for all races and corrupt forces.

"She is the first public protector to achieve a clean audit in 25 years. Instead of being celebrated she is being persecuted. In recognition of her work and strides hardly two years after assuming an office as Public Protector South Africa she was appointed Vice President of the African ombudsman and mediators," spokesperson Zama Ntshona told Sputnik.

The spokesperson went on to slam the DA motion as "dishonest."

"The racist Democratic Alliance from the onset never wanted advocate Mkhwebane to assume her office. The DA is the only party in Parliament that never supported the appointment of advocate Mkhwebane after a gruelling interview process. The Democratic Alliance and their collaborators must not be allowed to use parliament as part of their forum that seeks to undo the process of this democracy," Ntshona argued.

Another reason behind the push to remove Mkhwebane is that some forces within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) no longer want to see Mkhwebane, who has been serving as the public ombudswoman since ex-President Jacob Zuma, in office, Mzwanele Nyhontso, the president of the Pan Africanist Congress, told Sputnik.

"This was a DA motion and there was no way I was going to vote in favour of a DA motion. Secondly we believe that these are internal factions of the ANC. They deployed her in office and now that she'd often rule against the ruling party, the ruling faction calls her incompetent. I do not believe that is true. The ANC has turned the country into a banana republic. At some point the DA told us that she was a spy but they did not tell us who she was spying for," Nyhontso said.

Al Jamah and the United Democratic Movement are among the parties who similarly rejected the motion in agreement with the left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters, who threatened that if the motion was passed, they would take the matter to court to stop the process from going ahead.

Economic Freedom Fighters member Natasha Ntlangwini told parliament that Mkhwebane was being victimized for being a black person who occupies an influential office in the state.

The right-wing Freedom Front Plus, however, welcomes the outcome, saying that parliament had no other choice but to initiate a process against Mkhwebane. Party spokesperson Wouter Wessels told Sputnik that a special panel had found evidence of Mlkhwebane's incorrect interpretation of law, other legal errors, failure to take relevant information into account or to provide affected people with the right to be heard, and alleged her overall lack of knowledge to perform duties effectively.

The due process should now take place and consider "the prima facie evidence," Wessels added.