South Africa's President On His Way To St.Petersburg For Russia-Africa Summit - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 03:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is departing for the Russian city of St. Petersburg to attend the second Russia-Africa Summit, the president's office said Tuesday.

"His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa departs this evening for St.

Petersburg, Russian Federation, where he will be participating in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit from 27th - 28th July 2023," the office said on Twitter.

The office also posted a video showing the president walking up a plane ladder.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The Kremlin said it views the summit as an important opportunity to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative and Russia's support for Africa. Summit participants are expected to sign many international and bilateral documents, the Kremlin said.

