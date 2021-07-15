UrduPoint.com
South Africa's Ramaphosa Consults With Party Leaders On Measures To End Unrest

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

South Africa's Ramaphosa Consults With Party Leaders on Measures to End Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday consulted with the leaders of political parties on the measures needed to end unrest that ensued after the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma.

Protests erupted on Friday night following the news of the ex-president's jailing. The first waves of unrest began in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in Gauteng. The protests were accompanied by looting and vandalism. On Monday, the government dispatched the troops to quell the unrest. The death toll from the violence rose to 72, while 1,234 people have been detained.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the leaders of South Africa's political parties that government is intensifying its efforts and working in partnership with civil society to stem public violence affecting various parts of the country ... Leaders of political parties characterised the situation in the country as an attack on the democratic order that required a multifaceted response in the long term, in view of deep levels of unemployment and poverty," the presidency said in a statement.

Party leaders called on the transport authorities to ensure the safety of the major routes so that the population had access to food, fuel and medical supplies. The politicians also called for a 9.00 p.m.-4.00 a.m. curfew.

"The political leaders called for greater coordination among the police, the national defence force, intelligence agencies, private security services and community-based safety structures," the statement read, adding that "President Ramaphosa welcomed proposals made by political leaders and said expanded deployment of the South African National Defence Force was being addressed."

Zuma, 79, turned himself in last week to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial.

