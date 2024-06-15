Open Menu

South Africa's Ramaphosa Re-elected After Coalition Deal

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

South Africa's Ramaphosa re-elected after coalition deal

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term on Friday, after his humbled ANC cobbled together an unprecedented coalition government.

Lawmakers in Cape Town voted overwhelmingly to put Ramaphosa, 71, back in office for another five years after the May 29 general election that produced no outright winner.

"I accordingly declare honourable M.C. Ramaphosa duly elected President," Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said after the votes were counted.

Last month's election marked a historic turning point for South Africa, ending three decades of dominance by the African National Congress of the late Nelson Mandela.

