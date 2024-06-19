South Africa's Ramaphosa To Be Sworn In As President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa is to be sworn in as president at a ceremony in Pretoria on Wednesday, after his weakened African National Congress (ANC) struck a government coalition deal.
Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to re-elect the 71-year-old last week, after a May 29 general election that produced no outright winner.
"It will once again be a privilege and a pleasure to once again service this nation," Ramaphosa told parliament on Friday.
He will officially inaugurate his second five-year term on Wednesday before MPs, foreign dignitaries, religious and traditional leaders and others at the Union Buildings, the seat of government.
