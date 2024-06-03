South Africa's Ramaphosa Urges Unity After Historic ANC Setback
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South African party leaders to work together in the public interest Sunday, after his ANC lost its 30-year-old governing majority in a bruising general election.
But, in a sign of possible turmoil to come, graft-tainted former president Jacob Zuma boycotted the results ceremony and his party refused to recognise the outcome.
The final tally gave Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress 159 places in the 400-seat National Assembly, its lowest score in a general election.
The centre-right opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) was on 87, Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 58 and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of leftist firebrand Julius Malema on 39, followed by several minority outfits.
The vote share of late liberation leader Nelson Mandela's party slumped to just over 40 percent from the 57 percent it won in 2019.
The new parliament is to meet within two weeks and its first task will be to elect a president to form a new government.
But, with no outright winner for the first time since the advent of South Africa's post-apartheid democracy, the ANC will need outside support to secure Ramaphosa's re-election.
- 'Doomsday Coalition' -
In an address after the official results ceremony, Ramaphosa was coy about his thinking regarding a deal, but stressed the need for all parties to respect the results and work together.
"Our people have spoken, whether we like it or not," Ramaphosa said, in an apparent nod to the expected legal challenge from Zuma's MK and the implicit threat of unrest.
"As the leaders of political parties ... we must respect their wishes."
The DA's veteran white leader John Steenhuisen had repeated his pledge to work with the ANC, if only to head off what he has declared would be the "Doomsday Coalition" between the ruling party, Zuma's MK and the EFF.
He described pledges in the MK and EFF manifestos to nationalise privately owned land and undermine judicial independence as "an all-out assault on the constitution of our country".
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula told AFP the party was having "exploratory discussions at the moment, we talk to everybody". He said the ANC hoped to achieve a deal "as fast as we can".
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
More Stories From World
-
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as Mexico's first woman president9 minutes ago
-
Namibia defeat Oman in T20 World Cup after super over thriller1 hour ago
-
Sport gives maimed Ukrainian veterans 'new goals', says Shevchenko1 hour ago
-
Mexico on cusp of electing first woman president2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz books Tsitsipas rematch as Swiatek races into French Open quarters2 hours ago
-
Serbia ruling nationalist party claims victory in capital vote2 hours ago
-
Strong earthquake hits central Japan2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz books Tsitsipas rematch as Swiatek races into French Open quarters3 hours ago
-
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits central Japan, no tsunami warning3 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains3 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 4th update10 hours ago
-
Mexico's 'historic' election turns violent10 hours ago