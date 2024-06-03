South Africa's Ramaphosa Urges Unity After Historic ANC Setback
Published June 03, 2024
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South African party leaders to work together in the public interest Sunday, after his ANC lost its 30-year-old governing majority in a bruising general election.
But, in a sign of possible turmoil to come, graft-tainted former president Jacob Zuma boycotted the results ceremony and his party refused to recognise the outcome.
The final tally gave Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress 159 places in the 400-seat National Assembly, its lowest score in a general election.
The centre-right opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) was on 87, Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 58 and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) of leftist firebrand Julius Malema on 39, followed by several minority outfits.
The vote share of late liberation leader Nelson Mandela's party slumped to just over 40 percent from the 57 percent it won in 2019.
The new parliament is to meet within two weeks and its first task will be to elect a president to form a new government.
But, with no outright winner for the first time since the advent of South Africa's post-apartheid democracy, the ANC will need outside support to secure Ramaphosa's re-election.
- 'Doomsday Coalition' -
In an address after the official results ceremony, Ramaphosa was coy about his thinking regarding a deal, but stressed the need for all parties to respect the results and work together.
"Our people have spoken, whether we like it or not," Ramaphosa said, in an apparent nod to the expected legal challenge from Zuma's MK and the implicit threat of unrest.
"As the leaders of political parties ... we must respect their wishes."
The DA's veteran white leader John Steenhuisen had repeated his pledge to work with the ANC, if only to head off what he has declared would be the "Doomsday Coalition" between the ruling party, Zuma's MK and the EFF.
He described pledges in the MK and EFF manifestos to nationalise privately owned land and undermine judicial independence as "an all-out assault on the constitution of our country".
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula told AFP the party was having "exploratory discussions at the moment, we talk to everybody". He said the ANC hoped to achieve a deal "as fast as we can".
