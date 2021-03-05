(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) South Africa is reviewing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V after receiving an application for registration, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

"At the moment they [Russia] have submitted their application for registration and the paper work is being processed," Mkhize told the National Press Club.

The minister said that he is planning to meet with the Russian ambassador amid talks with the vaccine developer.

"I will be meeting with the Ambassador to take the discussion forward because we have been interacting with the Gamaleya Institute [Sputnik V developer] ... and there is quite a lot of discussion going amongst our scientists about the details and components involved inside the Sputnik V vaccine. There is quite a lot discussed at that level," he added.

The Russian vaccine has already been approved in over 40 countries.