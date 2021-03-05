UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Review Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Underway - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

South Africa's Review of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Underway - Health Minister

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) South Africa is reviewing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V after receiving an application for registration, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

"At the moment they [Russia] have submitted their application for registration and the paper work is being processed," Mkhize told the National Press Club.

The minister said that he is planning to meet with the Russian ambassador amid talks with the vaccine developer.

"I will be meeting with the Ambassador to take the discussion forward because we have been interacting with the Gamaleya Institute [Sputnik V developer] ... and there is quite a lot of discussion going amongst our scientists about the details and components involved inside the Sputnik V vaccine. There is quite a lot discussed at that level," he added.

The Russian vaccine has already been approved in over 40 countries.

Related Topics

Russia South Africa

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

1 hour ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

2 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

2 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

2 hours ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

2 hours ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.