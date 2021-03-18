(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party on Thursday expressed condolences over the passing of Tanzanian President John Magufuli, saying he will be remembered as one of the most outstanding and committed leaders of Africa.

Late on Wednesday, Tanzanian Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu announced that Magufuli had died that evening at the age of 61 years after a decade-long struggle with heart disease.

"The people of Tanzania and Africa will treasure his [Magufuli's] memory as one of its most outstanding and committed leaders. As we mourn his passing, we must never lose sight of the legacy he leaves behind ... He will be remembered for his tireless efforts in expanding free education, rural electrification and infrastructure development. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Tanzania," the ANC said in a statement.

The party recalled that Magufuli supported South Africa's struggle to put an end to the apartheid regime, expressing gratitude to the Tanzanians for the sacrifices they made toward the achievement of South Africa's freedom.

"The African National Congress (ANC) joins the people and Tanzania and the entire continent in mourning the passing of the President of Tanzania, Mr John Magufuli. The passing of President Magufuli marks the end of a distinguished life that was committed to serving the people of Tanzania," the ANC added.

The late Tanzanian president was a divisive figure and his death has been dogged by controversy. After Magufuli's sudden disappearance from the public eye at the end of February, reports emerged that the leader, famous for his adamant denial of the coronavirus, which he saw as a "western-manufactured phenomenon," had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kenya.

The allegations were later refuted by Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who insisted the president was in good health and continued with his work, along with other senior officials.

As the news of Magufuli's death broke out, the government continued to maintain its position that Magufuli suffered from a heart condition which lasted for the past 10 years.