UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Ruling ANC Party Extends Condolences Over Death Of Tanzanian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

South Africa's Ruling ANC Party Extends Condolences Over Death of Tanzanian President

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) party on Thursday expressed condolences over the passing of Tanzanian President John Magufuli, saying he will be remembered as one of the most outstanding and committed leaders of Africa.

Late on Wednesday, Tanzanian Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu announced that Magufuli had died that evening at the age of 61 years after a decade-long struggle with heart disease.

"The people of Tanzania and Africa will treasure his [Magufuli's] memory as one of its most outstanding and committed leaders. As we mourn his passing, we must never lose sight of the legacy he leaves behind ... He will be remembered for his tireless efforts in expanding free education, rural electrification and infrastructure development. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Tanzania," the ANC said in a statement.

The party recalled that Magufuli supported South Africa's struggle to put an end to the apartheid regime, expressing gratitude to the Tanzanians for the sacrifices they made toward the achievement of South Africa's freedom.

"The African National Congress (ANC) joins the people and Tanzania and the entire continent in mourning the passing of the President of Tanzania, Mr John Magufuli. The passing of President Magufuli marks the end of a distinguished life that was committed to serving the people of Tanzania," the ANC added.

The late Tanzanian president was a divisive figure and his death has been dogged by controversy. After Magufuli's sudden disappearance from the public eye at the end of February, reports emerged that the leader, famous for his adamant denial of the coronavirus, which he saw as a "western-manufactured phenomenon," had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kenya.

The allegations were later refuted by Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who insisted the president was in good health and continued with his work, along with other senior officials.

As the news of Magufuli's death broke out, the government continued to maintain its position that Magufuli suffered from a heart condition which lasted for the past 10 years.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Education Died Tanzania South Africa Kenya February Congress From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

1 minute ago

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

16 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

16 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

25 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

46 minutes ago

150,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.