Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) South Africa's ruling African National Congress was betting on its last major stadium rally Saturday ahead of next week's election to restore its glory and protect its unbeaten streak of post-apartheid victories.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's party summoned the faithful and bussed in the undecided in a bid to fill the huge 90,000-seat FNB stadium between Johannesburg and Soweto and give his re-election bid some buzz.

If the polls are to be believed, Wednesday's vote may mark the first time since South Africa became a democracy that late leader Nelson Mandela's party fails to seize an absolute majority.

Transported in from miles around, clad in yellow and green T-shirts, the ANC supporters put on an enthusiastic show, even if many were sceptical that Ramaphosa could recapture the party's former glory.

"It's important to come out this year because the ANC is really struggling," said Nkululeko Sibeko, 37, from Ramaphosa's hometown Soweto, he and his girlfriend sporting portraits of the president on their shirts.

Up against 51 opposition outfits, Ramaphosa still expects to lead the biggest single bloc in the National Assembly, but if he falls below 50 percent he may struggle to build a coalition of MPs to re-elect him.

At 74, Elizabeth Mzize is old enough to remember the ANC's long struggle against apartheid and came to the rally to support the party, despite sometimes struggling to walk with her stick.

"We are here for Mandela!" she said. "They got us freedom and everything."

Asked about Ramaphosa, the late liberation leader Mandela's fourth successor and the leader whose portrait inevitably adorned her T-shirt, Mzize hunched forward with a grin, breaking into a silent laugh.

The party stalwart helping her group to the venue intervened: "Yes, he is the right man!"