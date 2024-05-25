Open Menu

South Africa's Ruling ANC Rallies To Defend Solo Rule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 05:20 PM

South Africa's ruling ANC rallies to defend solo rule

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) South Africa's ruling African National Congress was betting on its last major stadium rally Saturday ahead of next week's election to restore its glory and protect its unbeaten streak of post-apartheid victories.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's party summoned the faithful and bussed in the undecided in a bid to fill the huge 90,000-seat FNB stadium between Johannesburg and Soweto and give his re-election bid some buzz.

If the polls are to be believed, Wednesday's vote may mark the first time since South Africa became a democracy that late leader Nelson Mandela's party fails to seize an absolute majority.

Transported in from miles around, clad in yellow and green T-shirts, the ANC supporters put on an enthusiastic show, even if many were sceptical that Ramaphosa could recapture the party's former glory.

"It's important to come out this year because the ANC is really struggling," said Nkululeko Sibeko, 37, from Ramaphosa's hometown Soweto, he and his girlfriend sporting portraits of the president on their shirts.

Up against 51 opposition outfits, Ramaphosa still expects to lead the biggest single bloc in the National Assembly, but if he falls below 50 percent he may struggle to build a coalition of MPs to re-elect him.

At 74, Elizabeth Mzize is old enough to remember the ANC's long struggle against apartheid and came to the rally to support the party, despite sometimes struggling to walk with her stick.

"We are here for Mandela!" she said. "They got us freedom and everything."

Asked about Ramaphosa, the late liberation leader Mandela's fourth successor and the leader whose portrait inevitably adorned her T-shirt, Mzize hunched forward with a grin, breaking into a silent laugh.

The party stalwart helping her group to the venue intervened: "Yes, he is the right man!"

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Nelson Mandela Democracy Vote Johannesburg Lead South Africa May Congress From Opposition

Recent Stories

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

5 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

5 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

5 hours ago
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

9 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

17 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

17 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

18 hours ago

More Stories From World