South Africa's Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Dies Aged 72
Fri 12th March 2021
Goodwill Zwelithini, the revered king of South Africa's Zulus, died Friday aged 72 after weeks in hospital, his palace announced
"It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ... King of the Zulu nation," the palace said a statement.