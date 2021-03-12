(@FahadShabbir)

Goodwill Zwelithini, the revered king of South Africa's Zulus, died Friday aged 72 after weeks in hospital, his palace announced

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Goodwill Zwelithini, the revered king of South Africa's Zulus, died Friday aged 72 after weeks in hospital, his palace announced.

"It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ... King of the Zulu nation," the palace said a statement.