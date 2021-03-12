UrduPoint.com
South Africa's Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Dies Aged 72

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:06 PM

South Africa's Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies aged 72

Goodwill Zwelithini, the revered king of South Africa's Zulus, died Friday aged 72 after weeks in hospital, his palace announced

"It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ... King of the Zulu nation," the palace said a statement.

More Stories From World

