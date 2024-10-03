South America Treated To Rare 'ring Of Fire' Eclipse
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 02:20 AM
PUERTO SAN JULIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Skygazers on the tip of South America were treated Wednesday to a spectacular "ring of fire" solar eclipse that was visible from Chile's Easter Island before heading to mainland Patagonia.
The rare spectacle -- which happens when the Sun momentarily all but disappears as the Moon crosses its path -- drew dozens of tourists, photographers and astronomy enthusiasts to the Pacific island of 7,000 inhabitants.
There, they pointed their lenses at a partly cloudy sky against the backdrop of the "moais" -- the giant statues iconic of Easter Island, long inhabited by Polynesian people.
"It was a mini sunset," 55-year-old Ninoska Huki told AFP of the "sublime" experience that hit the island shortly after noon local time.
A so-called annular solar eclipse occurs when the Earth, Moon and Sun line up.
Even when perfectly aligned, the Moon is too far from Earth to completely block out the Sun, creating instead the impression of a fiery ring.
At first, it appears as if a bite has been taken out of the Sun.
The bite grows bigger and bigger until the Moon moves directly in line with the Sun, at which point people nearby usually notice a distinct drop in temperature and brightness but for the ring.
As the day darkens, birds and animals sometimes enter a night-time routine, thinking sunset is near.
Full "annularity," the moment of the peak "ring," lasted about six minutes with Wednesday's eclipse, which began in the North Pacific before passing over the Andes and Patagonia regions of Latin America.
Lasting more than three hours from about 1700 to 2030 GMT, according to NASA, it was to finish over the Atlantic.
A partial eclipse would be visible from Bolivia, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, parts of Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand and several islands in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, NASA said.
Recent Stories
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war monitor
Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalation?
More Stories From World
-
UN regrets Israel's ban on Guterres' s entry into country; Diplomats back secretary-general19 seconds ago
-
Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion39 seconds ago
-
Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar41 minutes ago
-
Dominican Republic says will deport 10,000 undocumented Haitians a week51 minutes ago
-
South Africa trounce Ireland by 139 runs in first ODI51 minutes ago
-
Jewish pilgrims journey to Ukraine, from one war to another51 minutes ago
-
'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, UN chief says2 hours ago
-
Buttler returns as England captain for West Indies tour2 hours ago
-
Facing backlash, EU moves to delay deforestation rules2 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results2 hours ago
-
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town2 hours ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to community2 hours ago