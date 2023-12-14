Open Menu

South American Countries Endorse Guatemala President-elect

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Mexico and other major South American countries insisted Wednesday that Guatemala's outsider president-elect be allowed to take power on schedule, as he battles a slew of legal challenges from the establishment political elite.

Bernardo Arevalo's winning campaign centered on a pledge to fight rampant corruption in the Central American nation, and he is due to take office on January 14 -- even though a prosecutor last week sought to throw out the results of the election, citing alleged irregularities.

Critics called the move an attempted coup.

It was the latest twist in a seemingly concerted drive to keep Arevalo from taking office, including an attempt by authorities to suspend his political party.

The 65-year-old's triumph and pledge to fight graft are widely seen as alarming to the country's establishment and incumbent politicians.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned that for the good of democracy and Guatemala's neighbors, Arevalo must be allowed to take office.

"If the will of the people in Guatemala is not respected, conflicts can arise," he told his daily news conference.

"They are our neighbors, our brothers, and we do not want there to be political instability in Guatemala," the president said.

The countries of the trade bloc known as Mercosur -- Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay -- also joined the growing chorus of calls in support of Arevalo, saying the election process in Guatemala was being "judicialized."

Mercosur urged the authorities in Guatemala to "take all measures necessary to guarantee a harmonious presidential transition process that ensures the swearing-in of the legitimately elected authorities."

After the prosecutor in Guatemala tried to declare the results of the first round voting in August to be null, the country's top electoral court stood by the vote and said the tally is "unchangeable."

The United States, the European Union and the Organization of American States, a regional body based in Washington, have all repeatedly denounced the efforts in Guatemala to keep Arevalo out of office.

