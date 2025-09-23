South Asia Trade Fair concludes highlighting Pakistan’s dynamic role in regional trade

(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The South Asia Trade Fair 2025 concluded in Dhaka, marking four days of vibrant trade, cultural exchange, and business networking, also highlighting Pakistan’s dynamic role in regional trade and reinforcing its commitment to expanding economic cooperation across South Asia.

Organized under the initiative of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in partnership with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), with support from the Ministry of Commerce of Bangladesh and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the fair drew significant participation from across the region.

From Pakistan, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) played an impressive role by offering subsidized stalls to women entrepreneurs, ensuring strong representation of women-led businesses.

The fair was inaugurated by Secretary Commerce Mahbubur Rahman at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka.

From Pakistan, 81 exhibitors participated with the support of TDAP and SCCI. The Pakistan pavilion featured a diverse range of products, including readymade garments, textiles, gems and jewellery, cosmetics, footwear and leather goods, processed foods, home and kitchen appliances, and electronics.

Leading Pakistani fashion and textile brands emerged as highlights of the exhibition.

The Pakistani business delegation was led by President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh, and included members Hina Mansab Khan, Hiba Chaudhry, Karim Aziz, Mian Mahmood Ahmed, Muhammad Farukh Alvi, and Syed Hasan Raza.

Their participation underscored Pakistan’s commitment to deepening economic ties and expanding trade opportunities within South Asia.

On the sidelines of the Trade Fair, the SCCI board Meeting and Conference were also convened where Secretary General of SCCI Zulfiqar Butt formally announced that the next South Asia Trade Fair will be held in Sri Lanka in January 2026.

With its diverse showcase of products, strong participation of women entrepreneurs, and leading fashion and textile brands, Pakistan emerged as a key driver of regional commerce. The upcoming fair in Sri Lanka is set to further build on this momentum, offering even greater opportunities for Pakistan to deepen its economic footprint and strengthen regional trade partnerships.

In his address, Md. Jashim Uddin, President of SCCI, emphasized the need for stronger organizational efforts in light of rapidly changing global trade dynamics. EPB Vice Chairman Hasan Arif encouraged the organization of similar fairs not only at bilateral levels but also in key global trade hubs such as Dubai.

Adding a regional perspective, Bhavesh R. Trivedi, Director of Economy, Trade & Finance at the SAARC Secretariat, highlighted South Asia’s growing contribution to the Asian economy.

The Fair attracted an average of 10,000 visitors daily, including business delegates, government officials, diplomats, and local buyers, making it a dynamic platform for trade promotion and regional cooperation.