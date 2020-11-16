South Australia on high alert over coronavirus outbreak with 18 new cases reported

South Australia (SA) has been put on high alert after the state recorded most new cases in recent months

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :South Australia (SA) has been put on high alert after the state recorded most new cases in recent months.

As of Monday afternoon, authorities reported 18 new cases of coronavirus in the state, which are the most new cases confirmed in the state since April, sparking fears of a second wave of infections.

SA health department said in a COVID-19 update on Monday that 13 of Monday's cases are linked to the Parafield cluster, the northern suburbs of Adelaide, capital city of the state.

"Total number of cases and suspected cases linked to the cluster is 19 people," said SA health.

It comes after the state confirmed four new cases on Sunday, which included a worker at one of the medi-hotels used to quarantine incoming travellers to the state.

Premier of the state Steven Marshall said that hundreds of people connected to the cluster were now in isolation.

"We're very concerned about this cluster, but I have every confidence in our public health administration who have done an excellent job so far," he said.

"We've got very, very good cooperation from all the people that have been interviewed by the Communicable Disease Control Branch." As a result of the outbreak, Western Australia (WA), Tasmania and the Northern Territory (NT) have closed their borders to travellers from SA.

Nicola Spurrier, the state's chief public health officer, said that it was "very clear" the cluster was linked with a medi-hotel, where one of the infected people worked.

"We haven't got the genomics yet, but I'm absolutely certain it has come from a medi-hotel," she said, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"You must get tested the day you get symptoms - you are not to go to work.

"Because this just leads to a flow-on effect of a chain of transmission where more and more people can get infected."