South Australia Premier Imposes New Restrictions Over Nationwide Rise In COVID Cases

Mon 28th June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Premier of the state of South Australia (SA), Steven Marshall, announced on Monday new statewide COVID-19 restrictions as cases nationwide are on the rise despite no new cases in SA.

"I think this has been a wake-up call for Australia, which has been doing extraordinarily well," the Premier told reporters, as broadcast by News9.

The measures taken in South Australia aim to safeguard it from a possible spread of infections, Marshall said.

The new measures mandate that .asks be worn in high-risk areas such as on public transport, at hospitals, entertainment venues and care homes. Private gatherings will only be allowed to host up to 150 people and any event which will be attended by over 50 people must have a COVID-19 plan in place.

Buffets and shisha restaurants will be shut down.

Marshall encouraged Australians to get vaccinated and tested if possible.

"We have to be very vigilant at the moment, and we are pleading with the people of South Australia to immediately go and get themselves tested, even if they have the most minor of symptoms," the premier said.

The restrictions will last one week and will come into force on midnight Monday.

After facing its second wave last summer Australia has largely managed to suppress COVID-19 cases within its borders. Currently, the country has 282 active cases out of a total of just over 30,000. Overall the country administered over 7.3 million vaccine doses.

