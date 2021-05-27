UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Australia State Announces 10-year Indigenous Housing Plan

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:42 PM

South Australia state announces 10-year Indigenous housing plan

The government of the Australian state of South Australia (SA) has announced a 10-year plan to improve housing for Indigenous Australians

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) --:The government of the Australian state of South Australia (SA) has announced a 10-year plan to improve housing for Indigenous Australians.

Steven Marshall, premier of SA, revealed the 14-point, 83 million-Australian Dollar (64.1 million U.S. dollars) strategy on Thursday, marking the start of the National Reconciliation Week.

The plan aims to increase home ownership among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in SA by 10 percent and create opportunities for Indigenous-owned businesses to work on housing projects.

According to the new strategy measures, 34 million Australian Dollars (26.2 million U.S. dollars) will be spent to maintain indigenous housing in remote areas and 28.

4 million Australian dollars (21.9 million U.S. dollars) will be spent to replace damaged houses.

Marshall, who is also the minister for Aboriginal affairs and reconciliation, said it would "hit the reset button on the Aboriginal housing system.""Ultimately, we want to help deliver real change for Aboriginal South Australians and real outcomes for Aboriginal people," he said in a media release.

"Empowering Aboriginal South Australians by supporting them into home ownership, ensuring they have access to safe and secure housing and giving them a greater voice in determining their housing future is all crucial to helping them reach their housing aspirations."

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Media All Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Five killed after pier collapses in W. Indonesia

8 seconds ago

OGDCL carries out 2,192 L-KMs 2D, 387 Sq. KMs 3D s ..

12 seconds ago

Belarusian Airline Belavia Suspends Flights to 12 ..

14 seconds ago

Mortar Attack Leaves 7 People Killed, 9 Injured in ..

17 seconds ago

Namibia's president, first lady test positive for ..

11 minutes ago

Azam Swati conducts window trail inspection from S ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.