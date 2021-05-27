South Australia state announces 10-year Indigenous housing plan

The government of the Australian state of South Australia (SA) has announced a 10-year plan to improve housing for Indigenous Australians

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) --:The government of the Australian state of South Australia (SA) has announced a 10-year plan to improve housing for Indigenous Australians.

Steven Marshall, premier of SA, revealed the 14-point, 83 million-Australian Dollar (64.1 million U.S. dollars) strategy on Thursday, marking the start of the National Reconciliation Week.

The plan aims to increase home ownership among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in SA by 10 percent and create opportunities for Indigenous-owned businesses to work on housing projects.

According to the new strategy measures, 34 million Australian Dollars (26.2 million U.S. dollars) will be spent to maintain indigenous housing in remote areas and 28.

4 million Australian dollars (21.9 million U.S. dollars) will be spent to replace damaged houses.

Marshall, who is also the minister for Aboriginal affairs and reconciliation, said it would "hit the reset button on the Aboriginal housing system.""Ultimately, we want to help deliver real change for Aboriginal South Australians and real outcomes for Aboriginal people," he said in a media release.

"Empowering Aboriginal South Australians by supporting them into home ownership, ensuring they have access to safe and secure housing and giving them a greater voice in determining their housing future is all crucial to helping them reach their housing aspirations."