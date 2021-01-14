UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Australia To Fly In Workers To Fill Fruit-picking Jobs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:51 PM

South Australia to fly in workers to fill fruit-picking jobs

The state government of South Australia (SA) has announced that it will fly workers from Pacific islands into the state to fill seasonal labor shortages

CANBERRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The state government of South Australia (SA) has announced that it will fly workers from Pacific islands into the state to fill seasonal labor shortages.

The 100 workers from Vanuatu will take on fruit-picking jobs in SA after spending two weeks in quarantine on arrival late in January.

They will be the seasonal workers to arrive in the state since Australia's borders were closed early in 2020 in a move that wiped out the agriculture industry's normal labor pool of backpackers.

According to recent figures from the National Lost Crop Register, farmers have lost more than 38 million Australian Dollars (29.

4 million U.S. dollars) of crops due to labor shortages.

Mark Doecke, chairman of Citrus SA, welcomed the flights ahead of the citrus harvest in April, saying that Australians were "largely uninterested" in regional jobs.

"Virtually our only hope is planeloads of people coming from other countries to work, because backpackers don't exist any more," he said, according to news Corp Australia on Thursday.

The Federal government has failed to push thousands of Australians who became unemployed during the pandemic to take up jobs in the regions.

Related Topics

Australia Agriculture Vanuatu January April 2020 From Government Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports 124 new locally transmitt ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing reports 1 new imported confirmed COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Detain 11 People Accused of Aidin ..

3 minutes ago

7 injured on Raiwind road

3 minutes ago

Afghan Military Releases 13 Civilians, 1 Policemen ..

8 minutes ago

Prominent French Politician de Sarnez Dead, Macron ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.