South Australia To Impose Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions On Tuesday - Premier

Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

South Australia to Impose Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions on Tuesday - Premier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Starting Tuesday, the Australian state of South Australia will be enforcing new restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, which will last for about two weeks, Premier Steven Marshall said Monday.

Earlier in the day, the state reported a spike in new cases hitting 18, a considerable deviation from the usual dynamics of 1-5 daily increases.

"We are implementing immediate restrictions from midnight tonight, to limit the transmission of coronavirus in #SouthAustralia. Time is of the essence and we are acting swiftly and decisively to stay ahead," Marshall tweeted.

The head of state government attached a note, outlining temporary limitations, such as caps on numbers of people at various public events to 100 or 50 as well as the closure of gyms and recreation centers. All gatherings that are still allowed will be expected to follow the one-person-per-4 square mile rule. The expected duration of the measures is two weeks.

On Facebook, Marshall also mentioned that schools would remain open, while also advising to avoid receiving visitors at home and traveling.

South Australia has confirmed a total of 544 cases, including four fatalities.

