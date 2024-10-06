Open Menu

South Beirut Residents Check Damage After 'most Violent Night'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Sipping a coffee in front of a blaring television as black smoke rose from the rubble nearby, Ali Mahmoud, 63, recounted a night of terror in Beirut's southern suburbs.

"We were at the coffee shop when we heard the strikes," he said early on Sunday.

"We whisked our families out of the suburb into the city. We were scared like everybody else."

Mahmoud said he had come back to see what state his home was in, and to collect a few belongings for relatives who were now sleeping in the street.

Many of the 850,000 residents of the stronghold of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have fled their homes since Israel ramped up its air strikes targeting Lebanon on September 23.

But each morning after the air raids, some semblance of normal life returns for a few hours before the bombardment begins again.

Residents arrive on foot or by moped from other parts of the capital where they have sought refuge, and where they often sleep out in the open.

On Sunday morning, residents gathered what they could from their homes or supplies from small shops as Israeli drones buzzed loudly overhead.

People passing near Beirut airport in the south of the city were met by clouds of black smoke and the smell of burning.

