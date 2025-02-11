South Brazil Heat Wave Forces Schools To Suspend Return
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A court has postponed the start of classes Monday for thousands of schools in southern Brazil as a heat wave threatens temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius, education officials said.
The heat wave hitting the state of Rio Grande do Sul -- which usually has milder temperatures than regions further north -- comes after historic floods in the state in 2024 that left more than 180 people dead.
The start of the school year was pushed back a week at the request of a teachers' union, which filed a complaint saying there was "lack of adequate ventilation and sufficient water sources" for students.
"In compliance with the decision of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, there will be no classes in the 2,320 schools of the state network this Monday," the education secretariat said in a statement.
The suspension of classes affects around 700,000 students.
The teachers' union hailed the decision as "a fundamental victory for the safety and well-being of the entire school community."
The state government, however, appealed the move and hopes to have students return before February 17.
"The local government is building a resilient school model, adaptable to climate change, with adjustments to school infrastructure," said the education secretariat.
Brazil's national meteorology institute has forecast temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and issued a red alert for some parts of the state.
Brazil has been hit by several climate extremes in recent years, from floods to droughts and severe fires, which experts have said are exacerbated by climate change.
Recent Stories
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups
Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report
UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..
DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024
4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..
IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends first edition of Young Arab Leaders Forum ahead of W ..
More Stories From World
-
South Brazil heat wave forces schools to suspend return6 minutes ago
-
New boy Gimenez living AC Milan dream ahead of Feyenoord return26 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US7 hours ago
-
Kosovo set for deadlock after PM falls short of election majority7 hours ago
-
Over 600 arrested for working illegally in UK: govt7 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: SPIE7 hours ago
-
Ecuador president forced into election run-off against leftist rival7 hours ago
-
US, Egyptian security peronnel inspect traffic on key Gaza route7 hours ago
-
Trump team orders work pause at US consumer protection agency7 hours ago
-
Syrians back to famed Palmyra ruins scarred by IS8 hours ago
-
Hamas says stops Gaza hostage release 'until further notice'8 hours ago
-
Trump to impose new 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum8 hours ago