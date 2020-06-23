UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Carolina Activists Postpone Rallies After COVID-19 Found Among Protesters- Organizer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:19 PM

South Carolina Activists Postpone Rallies After COVID-19 Found Among Protesters- Organizer

Anti-racist activists from South Carolina have decided to postpone the upcoming protests after at least 13 people who took part in previous rallies tested positive for COVID-19, Lawrence Nathaniel, an organizer of the protests has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Anti-racist activists from South Carolina have decided to postpone the upcoming protests after at least 13 people who took part in previous rallies tested positive for COVID-19, Lawrence Nathaniel, an organizer of the protests has said.

"We're canceling all protests. We must do our part, so if you're gonna go out, make sure you have your mask, make sure you have your hand sanitizer," Nathaniel said as quoted by Fox news.

According to the broadcaster, organizers of "I Can't Breathe" protests (the last words of George Floyd, the African American man killed in police custody in Minneapolis) urged participants to undergo COVID-19 tests.

Nathaniel noted that during the protests held from May 30 to June 17 in Columbia, the capital city of South Carolina, several activists had tested positive for coronavirus.

Also, four organizers of the protests, along with three photographers and six protesters were confirmed to be infected with the disease.

Reports about the infected protesters have emerged amid the rising number of infections in 29 states. US health officials believe that premature removal of coronavirus-related restrictions has led to the growing number of infections.

African-American man George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, social injustice and racism. However, many of the protests have turned into riots, complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson, and looting.

Related Topics

Riots Police Man George Lawrence Columbia Minneapolis May June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces $20.7 billion energy infrastructur ..

36 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo provides veterinary care to more than 4 ..

36 minutes ago

Tokyo Gives UK Six Weeks to Seal Post-Brexit Deal ..

2 minutes ago

Serbia-Kosovo Talks in US Show EU Lost Authority i ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs cabinet meeting

2 minutes ago

Serbian Ambassador to Russia Calls Prospects of Ko ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.