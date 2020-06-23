South Carolina Activists Postpone Rallies After COVID-19 Found Among Protesters- Organizer

Anti-racist activists from South Carolina have decided to postpone the upcoming protests after at least 13 people who took part in previous rallies tested positive for COVID-19, Lawrence Nathaniel, an organizer of the protests has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Anti-racist activists from South Carolina have decided to postpone the upcoming protests after at least 13 people who took part in previous rallies tested positive for COVID-19, Lawrence Nathaniel, an organizer of the protests has said.

"We're canceling all protests. We must do our part, so if you're gonna go out, make sure you have your mask, make sure you have your hand sanitizer," Nathaniel said as quoted by Fox news.

According to the broadcaster, organizers of "I Can't Breathe" protests (the last words of George Floyd, the African American man killed in police custody in Minneapolis) urged participants to undergo COVID-19 tests.

Nathaniel noted that during the protests held from May 30 to June 17 in Columbia, the capital city of South Carolina, several activists had tested positive for coronavirus.

Also, four organizers of the protests, along with three photographers and six protesters were confirmed to be infected with the disease.

Reports about the infected protesters have emerged amid the rising number of infections in 29 states. US health officials believe that premature removal of coronavirus-related restrictions has led to the growing number of infections.

African-American man George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, social injustice and racism. However, many of the protests have turned into riots, complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson, and looting.