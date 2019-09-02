South Carolina Governor Orders Evacuation of Coastal Counties as Hurricane Dorian Nearing

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) South Carolina's governor Henry McMaster has ordered mandatory evacuation of his state's entire coast as category five Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas and is projected to make landfall in the US east.

"Gov.

Henry McMaster Orders Mandatory Evacuations for Coastal Counties Effective Tomorrow, September 2 at Noon [16:00 GMT] | Governor Also Ordered school and State Government Office Closures in Coastal Counties," McMaster's office wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

According to media reports, the evacuation will affect some 830,000 people.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a "catastrophic" category five hurricane. The states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina have all already declared states of emergency ahead of what is feared to become the most powerful hurricane in decades.