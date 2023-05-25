UrduPoint.com

South Carolina Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortion After Detectable Heartbeat - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 09:16 PM

South Carolina Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortion After Detectable Heartbeat - Statement

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill banning abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected in the fetus, the governor's office said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill banning abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected in the fetus, the governor's office said on Thursday.

"Governor Henry McMaster today was joined by members of the General Assembly and members of the pro-life community to sign S. 474, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, into law," the office said in a statement.

The bill prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for rape or incest during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, medical emergencies or fatal fetal anomalies, the statement said.

South Carolina stands ready to defend the legislation against any legal challenges, the statement added.

The bill is effective immediately.

The legislation comes following a US Supreme Court ruling last year that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and returned the right to regulate abortions to state governments in the United States.

Related Topics

Assembly Supreme Court Governor United States From

Recent Stories

Visit to India to attend SCO summit proved product ..

Visit to India to attend SCO summit proved productive: Foreign Minister Bilawal ..

5 minutes ago
 Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half ..

Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half of Vietnamese Are Republicans ..

48 seconds ago
 Turkey Sees Little Progress in Talks With US on Bu ..

Turkey Sees Little Progress in Talks With US on Buying Small Nuclear Reactors - ..

49 seconds ago
 Commissioner visits CPWB, reviews facilities

Commissioner visits CPWB, reviews facilities

50 seconds ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Mehmoodur Rasheed t ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand

52 seconds ago
 France Alarmed by Iran's Recent Ballistic Missile ..

France Alarmed by Iran's Recent Ballistic Missile Test Launch - Foreign Ministry

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.