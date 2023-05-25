South Carolina Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortion After Detectable Heartbeat - Statement

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill banning abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected in the fetus, the governor's office said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill banning abortions in the state after a heartbeat is detected in the fetus, the governor's office said on Thursday.

"Governor Henry McMaster today was joined by members of the General Assembly and members of the pro-life community to sign S. 474, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, into law," the office said in a statement.

The bill prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for rape or incest during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, medical emergencies or fatal fetal anomalies, the statement said.

South Carolina stands ready to defend the legislation against any legal challenges, the statement added.

The bill is effective immediately.

The legislation comes following a US Supreme Court ruling last year that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and returned the right to regulate abortions to state governments in the United States.