South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The governor of the US state of South Carolina has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has voluntarily entered isolation, along with his wife, his office announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Governor Henry McMaster Tests Positive for COVID-19," the press office of the Governor of South Carolina;s office announced in a Twitter message.

"Governor McMaster is experiencing mild symptoms, isolating with the First Lady at home."

The governor and his wife are both 73 years old, making them both higher risk patients in contracting the virus.

