UrduPoint.com

South Carolina Mall Shooting Results In 12 Injured People - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 03:10 AM

South Carolina Mall Shooting Results in 12 Injured People - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) A total of 12 people were injured as a result of the shooting that occurred at a mall in the city of Columbia, in the US state of South Carolina, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police Chief William "Skip" Holbrook told reporters during a Saturday briefing, broadcast on social media, that no one was killed in the shooting, but a total of ten people were hit by gunfire, while two others were injured during the "stampede" following the incident.

The victims' ages range between 15 and 75; two of the injured are in critical condition, according to Holbrook.

"This was not a situation where we had some random person show up at a mall to discharge a firearm and injure people," Holbrook told reporters, adding that the three individuals who were detained "knew each other" and that the shooting was the result of "some type of conflict."

Related Topics

Injured Police Social Media Columbia

Recent Stories

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

3 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

3 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

4 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 India, under Modi, has weaponized legal system to ..

India, under Modi, has weaponized legal system to badger journalists, especially ..

4 hours ago
 Crew of Russian Cruiser Moskva to Continue Serving ..

Crew of Russian Cruiser Moskva to Continue Serving in Navy - Defense Ministry

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.