South Carolina Mall Shooting Results in 12 Injured People - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) A total of 12 people were injured as a result of the shooting that occurred at a mall in the city of Columbia, in the US state of South Carolina, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police Chief William "Skip" Holbrook told reporters during a Saturday briefing, broadcast on social media, that no one was killed in the shooting, but a total of ten people were hit by gunfire, while two others were injured during the "stampede" following the incident.

The victims' ages range between 15 and 75; two of the injured are in critical condition, according to Holbrook.

"This was not a situation where we had some random person show up at a mall to discharge a firearm and injure people," Holbrook told reporters, adding that the three individuals who were detained "knew each other" and that the shooting was the result of "some type of conflict."