South Carolina Mall Shooting Results in 12 Injured

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) A total of 12 people were injured as a result of the shooting that occurred at a mall in the city of Columbia, in the US state of South Carolina, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police Chief William "Skip" Holbrook told reporters during a Saturday briefing, broadcast on social media, that no one was killed in the shooting that took place at the Columbiana Centre mall at around 02:03 p.m. local time (18:03 GMT) on Saturday.

A total of twelve people were injured, according to Holbrook: ten people were hit by gunfire, while two others were injured during the "stampede" following the incident.

The victims' ages range between 15 and 75; two of the injured are in critical condition, Holbrook told reporters.

Local health authorities said late on Saturday that nine of the injured had been treated and subsequently released from hospitals.

"This was not a situation where we had some random person show up at a mall to discharge a firearm and injure people," Holbrook said at the Saturday briefing, adding that the three individuals who were detained "knew each other" and that the shooting was the result of "some type of conflict."

The detained people have not been charged, according to Holbrook, who also said that at least one of them fired a weapon.