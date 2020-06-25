South Carolina Prosecutor Drops Charges Against Officer Who Fatally Shot Black Teen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US state of South Carolina authorities will not charge police officer Kevin Davis for shooting dead a 17-year-old African-American boy in April, Solicitor Byron Gipson said in a press briefing.

"It is my legal opinion that when Officer Davis fired his weapon, he had a reasonable belief that Mr. [Joshua] Ruffin posed an immediate threat capable of inflicting death or great bodily harm.

Therefore, Officer Davis will not be charged for his actions," Gipson said on Wednesday.

Gipson said a review of body cam evidence confirmed that Ruffin, 17, pulled a .45 revolver on the officer. Davis fired 10 shots, one of which hit Ruffin in the forehead and killed him.

Ruffin's death led to days of protests in the town of Columbia and has been compared to the killing in police custody of African-American George Floyd that set off weeks of peaceful protests and also violent rioting across the United States.