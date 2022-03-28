UrduPoint.com

South China Sea Level Has Risen Over 5 Inches Since 1900 - Chinese Scientists

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 09:44 PM

The water level of the South China Sea has risen by 150 millimeters (5.9 inches) since 1900, the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The water level of the South China Sea has risen by 150 millimeters (5.9 inches) since 1900, the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The researchers studied Porites coral, which is very sensitive to changes in the marine environment; and this, along with the analysis of a number of other factors, such as salinity, surface water temperature and rainfall, allowed scientists to examine how the level of the South China Sea has changed over time.

The scientists found that from 1900 to 2015 the sea level rose by an average of 1.31 millimeters per year.

At the same time, since 1993 the sea level increase has accelerated to 3.75 millimeters per year.

According to the researchers, the change in the level of the South China Sea from 1850 to 1950 may be the result of the combined influence of solar activity and greenhouse gases, while from 1950 on, greenhouse gases likely began to play a dominant role in the phenomenon.

In 2021, the World Meteorological Organization warned that due to global climate change a number of small Pacific island states could disappear from the face of the earth, while storms and floods in Southeast Asia will become regular.

