South China Sea to Be 'Atop of Discussions' During Pompeo Asia Trip - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The ongoing activities in the South China Sea will be atop of discussion during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo 's trip to the region, a Department of State official said during a phone briefing on Friday.

"Since we're going to Southeast Asia, the South China Sea is a key part of that you can expect that will be atop of discussions," the official said. "[There] seems to be growing interest among the region, specifically code of conduct negotiations, and the desire to make sure that any code of conduct is in line with existing international law, namely the law of the sea. These things will come up, clearly we have an interest in ensuring stability there.

The State Department official said some of the issues that have emerged include ramming of fishing boats as well as missile launches.

"These [things] fly in the face of any claims of interest in peace and security," the State Department official said.

The Philippines and China have in particular been in dispute over the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea - a major shipping route and home to fishing grounds.

Newly appointed Defense Secretary Mark Esper will join Pompeo during on his visit to Australia.

Pompeo will travel to Bangkok, Thailand; Sydney, Australia; and Pohnpei, Micronesia July 30-August 6.