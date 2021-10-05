WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The South Dakota Attorney General's Office is reviewing revelations in the Pandora Papers leak that revealed several US states adopted legislation that protects and benefits trust customers abusing the financial system, Chief of Staff Tim Bormann told Sputnik.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and released by several publications, showed that several US states, including South Dakota and Nevada, passed laws that protected trust customers in the United States and overseas.

"We are aware that the papers have come out, we have people looking at those, it's being looked at, we have no comment at this time," Bormann said on Monday.