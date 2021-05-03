South Dakota Neurosurgeon to Pay $4.4Mln in Healthcare Fraud Settlement - US Justice Dept.

A South Dakota neurosurgeon has agreed to pay $4.4 million dollars to settle allegations of being involved in illegal payments and claims of undertaking unnecessary surgical procedures, the US Department of Justice said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) A South Dakota neurosurgeon has agreed to pay $4.4 million Dollars to settle allegations of being involved in illegal payments and claims of undertaking unnecessary surgical procedures, the US Department of Justice said on Monday.

"Neurosurgeon Wilson Asfora, M.D. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and two medical device distributorships that he owns, Medical Designs LLC and Sicage LLC, have agreed to pay $4.4 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations relating to illegal payments to Asfora to induce the use of certain medical devices, in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute, as well as claims for medically unnecessary surgeries," the Justice Department said in a release.

The Justice Department explained that Asfora engaged in kickback schemes that allowed him to profit off of the use of the companies' medical devices during operations such as spinal surgery, some of which were deemed medically unnecessary. The money was funneled back to Asfora through payments to a restaurant that he owned.

In addition, Asfora and his companies will not be eligible to receive Medicare, Medicaid, and other Federal health program funds for a period of six years, the release said.

The whistleblowers in the case will receive $880,000 of the settlement payment, the release added.