South Dakota Sending National Guard Troops to Texas-Mexico Border - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is sending 50 National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border to help federal, state, and local law enforcement deal with the migration crisis, the governor's office said on Tuesday.

"Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that up to fifty South Dakota National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas to help secure the border between the United States and Mexico," the governor's office said in a press release. "This is in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's request for help to respond to ongoing violations of state and Federal law by illegal aliens crossing the unsecured border.

The deployment will last 30 to 60 days, the release said.

The Republican-run states of Idaho, Florida, Nebraska, and Iowa have also committed to sending law enforcement officers to the Texas-Mexico border.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed this month that the number of asylum-seeking migrants apprehended along the southern border with Mexico in May set another record, reaching a new 21-year monthly high of 180,034. Over 929,000 migrants have been apprehended illegally crossing the US-Mexico since October, putting the Biden administration on pace to break the previous annual record of 977,509 set in 2019.