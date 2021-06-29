UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Dakota Sending National Guard Troops To Texas-Mexico Border - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

South Dakota Sending National Guard Troops to Texas-Mexico Border - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is sending 50 National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border to help federal, state, and local law enforcement deal with the migration crisis, the governor's office said on Tuesday.

"Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that up to fifty South Dakota National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas to help secure the border between the United States and Mexico," the governor's office said in a press release. "This is in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's request for help to respond to ongoing violations of state and Federal law by illegal aliens crossing the unsecured border.

The deployment will last 30 to 60 days, the release said.

The Republican-run states of Idaho, Florida, Nebraska, and Iowa have also committed to sending law enforcement officers to the Texas-Mexico border.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed this month that the number of asylum-seeking migrants apprehended along the southern border with Mexico in May set another record, reaching a new 21-year monthly high of 180,034. Over 929,000 migrants have been apprehended illegally crossing the US-Mexico since October, putting the Biden administration on pace to break the previous annual record of 977,509 set in 2019.

Related Topics

Governor Florida United States Mexico May October Border 2019 Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

4 minutes ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

50 minutes ago

England ease past Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

25 minutes ago

Chief Secretary reviews progress on initiatives be ..

25 minutes ago

AJK presents Rs. 141.4b budget with Rs. 28 billion ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.