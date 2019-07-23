South Iran Hit by 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake - US Geological Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit the southern part of Iran, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake was registered at 22:59 GMT on Monday. The epicenter of the quake was located 23 kilometers (about 14 miles) northeast of the city of Bandar Lengeh in the province of Hormozgan, at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no information about any damages, or victims, caused by the earthquake.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country occurred in 856 AD in the northern part of the country killing some 200,000 people.