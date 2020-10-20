UrduPoint.com
South Korea Acquires 24 New F-35A Stealth Fighters From US In Defense Revamp - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:44 PM

South Korea Acquires 24 New F-35A Stealth Fighters From US in Defense Revamp - Reports

A batch of next-generation US-built fighter jets has arrived in South Korea as part of the country's push to revamp its aerial defense capabilities, media reported Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) A batch of next-generation US-built fighter jets has arrived in South Korea as part of the country's push to revamp its aerial defense capabilities, media reported Tuesday.

Citing the Defense Ministry's arms procurement agency, the Korea Herald newspaper reported 24 news F-35A stealth fighters have joined the Air Force.

"We experienced some delay in the delivery due to the COVID-19 situation, but through South Korea-US coordination, the delivery has been normalized as planned," the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in a parliamentary audit report, according to the paper.

Arrivals of the F-35As are expected to carry on through 2021 and make up a squadron of 40 planes altogether and facilities to store them are expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Herald reported.

The Lockheed Martin-built squadron, with a price tag north of $6 billion, is set to be the centerpiece of South Korea's defense strategy, at once boosting its strike force and reconnaissance capabilities across the board.

