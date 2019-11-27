UrduPoint.com
South Korea Adopts Partnership Declaration With Mekong River Nations - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:47 PM

South Korea and the five Mekong River countries adopted the Mekong-Han River Declaration for Establishing Partnership for People, Prosperity and Peace on Wednesday following their first joint summit in South Korean city of Busan, state media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) South Korea and the five Mekong River countries adopted the Mekong-Han River Declaration for Establishing Partnership for People, Prosperity and Peace on Wednesday following their first joint summit in South Korean city of Busan, state media reported.

According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the declaration is focused on cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, information technology, tourism, investment, environment and non-traditional security challenges.

The pledge to a joint declaration was made by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Myanmar's state counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi.

"South Korea will be with Mekong, with a belief that the development of Mekong is that of South Korea," Moon said at the start of the summit, as quoted by Yonhap.

The first South Korea-Mekong summit was held in Busan following the South Korea-ASEAN summit, which started on Monday. These are the largest multilateral summits the country has hosted under the current administration.

