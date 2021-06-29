UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Adopts Resolution Against Fukushima Water Release

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

South Korea Adopts Resolution Against Fukushima Water Release

The South Korean parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning Japan's plan to release waste water from the damaged Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant into the ocean

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The South Korean parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday condemning Japan's plan to release waste water from the damaged Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

"The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea strongly condemns the Japanese government's unilateral decision to release Fukushima's contaminated radioactive wastewater into the sea and urges the immediate withdrawal of the decision," the resolution said, as cited by Yonhap.

Seoul has further urged Tokyo to find a way to resolve the radioactive waste water issue in close consultations with neighboring countries, including South Korea. The resolution also called for a thorough verification of the safety measures taken by the Japanese government and suggested including South Korea in the international nuclear watchdog's joint investigation team to ensure transparency of the water treatment process.

Seoul initially strongly opposed Tokyo's decision to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima into the sea, calling it "unacceptable." However, later South Korea changed its stance, saying that it had no reason to object if the procedure meets IAEA standards.

In mid-April, Japan announced plans to start discharging treated waste water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean in 2023. The decision triggered backlash from fishermen and neighboring countries over safety concerns.

Tokyo has since maintained that the treated water from Fukushima meets international safety standards and the plan adheres to standard practices of nuclear power plants operations around the world.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly World Water Parliament Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo Japan South Korea North Korea From Government

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

15 minutes ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

1 hour ago

36 criminals held; illegal weapons, narcotics seiz ..

55 seconds ago

AJK presents Rs. 141.4b budget with Rs. 28 billion ..

59 seconds ago

Camp held to create awareness about traffic rules

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.