South Korea Advises Citizens To Leave 15 Regions Of Ukraine Over Safety Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

South Korea Advises Citizens to Leave 15 Regions of Ukraine Over Safety Concerns

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Tuesday raised the risk level for another 12 regions of Ukraine, which means South Korean citizens residing there are recommended to leave urgently.

The level three warning has already been introduced for Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The decision to raise the warning level for another 12 regions of Ukraine was made on Tuesday after an online meeting with the South Korean embassy in Ukraine, the ministry said. The updated list includes Rivne, Kiev, Sumy and Odessa regions, among others.

"The decision to raise the level of the warning for travel to 12 regions of the southeast and north of Ukraine was made as part of the plan to strengthen security measures for our citizens there.

.. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, monitoring the situation in Ukraine, will consider the possibility of declaring the third level, which implies the recommendation to evacuate, for the entire country, if necessary," the ministry said in a statement.

The South Korean Embassy in Kiev is operating as usual. There are reportedly 565 South Korean citizens in Ukraine, most of them in Kiev.

