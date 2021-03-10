UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Agrees To Pay 13.9% More To Upkeep US Troops - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:54 PM

South Korea Agrees to Pay 13.9% More to Upkeep US Troops - Reports

South Korea has agreed to increase its share of payments for the upkeep of the US military stationed in the country by 13.9 percent this year compared to 2019 as part of their cost-sharing Special Measures Agreement (SMA), the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the South Korean foreign ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) South Korea has agreed to increase its share of payments for the upkeep of the US military stationed in the country by 13.9 percent this year compared to 2019 as part of their cost-sharing Special Measures Agreement (SMA), the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the South Korean foreign ministry.

Washington and Seoul have been negotiating on the extension of their cost-sharing deal for over a year, as the US demanded that South Korea increase payment to $5 billion under the new SMA from $870 million under the previous one. The last SMA expired in late 2019, leaving the US troops stationed in the Asian country without a funding scheme.

According to the new deal that will be in force until 2025, the Asian country will pay 1.183 trillion won ($1.03 billion) this year, up from 1.038 trillion won in 2019, marking the first double-digit increase since 2002, the news agency reported.

Additionally, South Korea's SMA payments from 2022 to 2025 will be linked to the increased rates of Seoul's defense spending, with next year's payment increasing by 5.4 percent from this year's one

The sides also developed an SMA rule that enables the former to provide its share of the cost for them at a level set in the previous year in a bid to prevent South Korean employees of United States Forces Korea (USFK) from being furloughed again over the absence of a funding scheme.

More than 4,000 South Korean USFK workers were placed on unpaid leave on April 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic and the failure of Seoul and Washington to reach a consensus on a long-standing disagreement over who should pay how much for the upkeep of 28,500-strong USFK.

Related Topics

Washington Seoul South Korea United States North Korea April 2019 From Agreement Share Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks close with gains on 10 march 2021 ..

51 seconds ago

2.2 kg hash seized,two held in sargodha

54 seconds ago

Gillani's son leaked video case: PTI submits fresh ..

56 seconds ago

Two kite sellers held,4000 kites recovered in sial ..

58 seconds ago

Defending champion Simmonds and Swiss legend Ryf s ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.38 a barrel T ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.