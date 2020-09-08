UrduPoint.com
South Korea Aims To Mass-Produce COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Later This Month - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:22 PM

South Korea Aims to Mass-Produce COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Later This Month - Reports

Outh Korea is expected to mass-produce commercial COVID-19 antibody-based treatment later in September, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Kwon Jun-wook, the deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) South Korea is expected to mass-produce commercial COVID-19 antibody-based treatment later in September, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Kwon Jun-wook, the deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.

The country is currently analyzing the results of phase 1 clinical trial of the antibody-based treatment, which was approved by the Ministry of food and Drug Safety on July 17, and reviewing the phase 2, the media outlet added.

As for blood plasma-based treatment, the health authorities skipped phase one of clinical trials, as the therapy itself is well-known and considered to be safe. The country will start producing the blood plasma material for the phase 2 trial on Tuesday, while the supply of the substance will be completed in mid-October, the news agency noted.

In total, clinical trials for 14 coronavirus treatments and two vaccines are currently underway in South Korea.

