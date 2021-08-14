UrduPoint.com

South Korea Allows Use Of Remaining AstraZeneca Doses On Those Aged Over 30

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The South Korean health authorities have allowed to immunize those aged 30 and over with the unused shots of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday.

Such citizens will be able to sign up for the remaining doses of the vaccine not used in the vaccination campaign.

The British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine came under international scrutiny due to reported rare cases of blood clots, leading to restriction of its use to older age groups in some countries.

The South Korean government plans to vaccinate 36 million people, or 70% of the population, by the end of September. To date, 21.8 million people have been vaccinated at least once, and 8.2 million people have been completely immunized.

