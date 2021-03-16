South Korea Always Aims for Denuclearization, Dialogue With Pyongyang - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) South Korea is always aiming toward denuclearization and dialogue with North Korea, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Out government's stance remains unchanged concerning the matter of resuming the dialogue between the South and the North, as well as the North and the US, as soon as possible; make headway in the effort toward complete denuclearization and establishing a lasting peace framework," ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam said at a briefing in Seoul.

With that in mind, the South Korean government will continue to discuss the peace process in the Korean Peninsula with the United States, including during the upcoming talks between US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their South Korean counterparts.

South Korea and the US are currently conducting a joint military exercise that will end on Thursday. Despite it being downgraded due to the coronavirus pandemic, the drill still provoked an outcry from Pyongyang.