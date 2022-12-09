South Korea Approves Hanbit 4 Nuclear Reactor Restart After 5 Years - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) South Korea will resume operation of the fourth reactor at the Hanbit nuclear power plant, which was shut down more than five years ago, Yonhap reported on Friday, citing the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC).

At the 168th meeting of the NSSC, which took place on Thursday, it was found that the safety problems had been eliminated, the reactor met all technological standards and it was ready to restart.

The reactor stopped operating in 2017 after 140 cracks were found in the containment liner plate inside the reactor during a regular inspection. The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Corporation, the operator of the country's nuclear power plants, recently completed repair works on the reactor and carried out all necessary structural integrity and safety tests. Currently, there are 25 operating reactors in the country, generating about 30% of total electricity in the country.